100-year-old veteran from Dundee shares memories of World War II

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Out of the 16 million American veterans who served in World War II, a little more than 240,000 are still living today, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs, one of those is 100-year-old Robert Keinath, from Dundee, Michigan.

“I was an aviation ordnanceman,” said Keinath.

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, marks 80 years since the attacks on Pearl Harbor. Keinath said he doesn’t remember much from that day.

“I just saw the planes come in and a lot of people were there, many who got hurt or died,” Keinath explained. “I didn’t see much of it until afterwards.”

Keinath, who grew up in Dundee, enlisted in the Navy at the age of 20 in 1942. His three brothers, Jack, William, and Dick Keinath also enlisted.

Joining the Navy was not easy for Keinath who was colored blind, so he got some help from his brother, Jack, who was a pilot.

“I flunked that test twice,” said Keinath. “I come out and handed my brother my papers and he went through and took the eye test for me, and I went through and took the physical.”

From there, Keinath was stationed in Key West working on war planes.

“We had to take bomb sights apart and put them back together,” Keinath explained. “Gunnery, all that stuff, was color coordinated so the other fellas would tell me and help me so I knew what I was loading in those planes. I always got by and never got caught.”

Keinath spent four years in the service during World War II.

Outside his home, students with Dundee Elementary School made a sign that is posted to his garage door with the words, “Mr. Keinath our WWII Hero.”

Keinath resides in Dundee and has three children.

