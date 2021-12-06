12/5: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Rainy and windy with temps topping out in the 50s around midnight, then falling to the low 40s by sunrise Monday morning. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a few snow showers or flurries possible. Temps falling through the 30s during the day with gusts up to 50 mph. MONDAY NIGHT: Winds gradually diminish with wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and cold Tuesday with highs in the low 30s. Chance for a bit of light snow or flurries on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-30s. A dusting of snow will be possible. Some rain returns Thursday with snow possibly mixing in. Highs Thursday in the low 40s. Rain likely at times Friday into Saturday with highs both days near 50. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 40.

