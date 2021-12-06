12/6: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

We hit our high early today, and we’ll only keep dropping until tomorrow morning’s low-20s... with gusty west winds all the while! Tuesday will be the coldest day since February 20th, with highs only mustering the upper-20s. A few flurries will return for the midweek, with light rain leading up to a heavier system Saturday, as we gradually warm out of the freezer and into the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.