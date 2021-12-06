Traffic
12/6: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
We hit our high early today, and we’ll only keep dropping until tomorrow morning’s low-20s... with gusty west winds all the while! Tuesday will be the coldest day since February 20th, with highs only mustering the upper-20s. A few flurries will return for the midweek, with light rain leading up to a heavier system Saturday, as we gradually warm out of the freezer and into the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
A blustery Monday will lead into our coldest day since mid-February! Dan Smith explains.
