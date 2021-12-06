Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band headline next Bash on the Bay

Country music star Brad Paisley will perform on Aug. 24 at the Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay.
Country music star Brad Paisley will perform on Aug. 24 at the Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay.(Justin Kaicles)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The fifth edition of the Bash on the Bay concert series in Put-in-Bay will feature two stars from country music -- Brad Paisley and The Zac Brown Band.

Paisley will perform on the grounds of the Put-in-Bay Airport on South Bass Island on Wednesday, August 24, with supporting act Jake Owen.

The Zac Brown Band will perform the next night, Thursday, Aug. 25. That night’s supporting act will be Chris Janson.

Zac Brown Band To Perform At GABP This Summer
Zac Brown Band will perform at the Bash on the Bay on Aug. 25.(tcw-wxix)

Individual tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through eTix.com.

For more information about the concert, go to BashontheBay.com or VisitPutinBay.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face
One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home

Latest News

Toledo Symphony Orchestra will present the Science & Symphony show at the Peristyle Theater on...
TSO announces Science & Symphony concert event
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire schedules Toledo tour date
Award-winning artist John Legend to perform private concert in Toledo
New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring...
New Kids On the Block to kick off ‘The Mixtape Tour’ in Cincy