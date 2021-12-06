Could your next trip from Toledo to Columbus be by rail?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of your future trips to Columbus could be by train. The City of Toledo is now paying for a study to look into the feasibility and cost of passenger rail service from Toledo to the state’s capital.

“This could be the beginning of something really amazing,” said Toledo City Councilwoman Theresa Morris.

Morris is spearheading the money that will eventually end up with a Maryland firm that studies rail and will look at what a Toledo to Columbus passenger would cost and how it would operate.

What could this service look like? What infrastructure would be used? That’s the kind of thing that’s being studied. Would they use existing infrastructure like the Amtrak Station in downtown Toledo? That’s certainly a possibility but again everything is being discussed.

“This could really be endless. This could really help move people in a thoughtful way and get them to really experience the Midwest,” said Morris

If an idea becomes feasible and there is support behind it the plan is that it would be paid for, hopefully, in large part by the recently passed infrastructure dollars coming from Washington.

Freight rail is already huge in this region and the study will need to determine how that would be affected or even utilized. Many questions remain unanswered and it’s still a long way from happening if it ever happens but you might be seeing the beginning of a major transformation of transportation.

“It’s just amazing to me how much we’re going to be able to do and how different our city is going to look in the next 50-100 years,” said Morris.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.