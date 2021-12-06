Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

December 6th Weather Forecast

Cold Next 2 Days, Mild Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be windy with falling temperatures today. Wind gusts up to about 45 mph are expected this afternoon with temperatures dropping to about freezing by 4pm. Highs will stay in the upper 20s on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. A few snow flurries are possible on Wednesday morning. Highs will be around freezing. A light rain and snow mix is possible late on Thursday with a high near 40. A surge of warmth and rain is likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will near 60 degrees during the overnight hours, but temperatures will drop rapidly during the day Saturday. Next week looks mild with highs staying in the 40s and 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face
Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a...
Tecumseh Public Schools postpones Winter Formal after threat

Latest News

December 6th Weather Forecast
December 6th Weather Forecast
12/5: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/5: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/5: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/5: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
12/5: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
12/5: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast