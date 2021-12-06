December 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be windy with falling temperatures today. Wind gusts up to about 45 mph are expected this afternoon with temperatures dropping to about freezing by 4pm. Highs will stay in the upper 20s on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. A few snow flurries are possible on Wednesday morning. Highs will be around freezing. A light rain and snow mix is possible late on Thursday with a high near 40. A surge of warmth and rain is likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will near 60 degrees during the overnight hours, but temperatures will drop rapidly during the day Saturday. Next week looks mild with highs staying in the 40s and 50s.

