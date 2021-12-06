Man indicted for March stabbing on Kenilworth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing a person in March was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Malik Daniel is facing a series of charges including attempt to commit murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the stabbing of William Jordan.

Police records show officers found Jordan suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso in the 400 block of Kenilworth on March 27, 2021. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Daniel was later arrested in Georgia and was extradited to Lucas County, TPD records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.