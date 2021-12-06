Traffic
Man indicted for March stabbing on Kenilworth

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing a person in March was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Malik Daniel is facing a series of charges including attempt to commit murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection to the stabbing of William Jordan.

Police records show officers found Jordan suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso in the 400 block of Kenilworth on March 27, 2021. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Daniel was later arrested in Georgia and was extradited to Lucas County, TPD records show.

