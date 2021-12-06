Traffic
Ohio governor seeks to direct hundreds of millions of dollars to improve law enforcement, first responder services

(Gray tv)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor introduced a proposal that would direct hundreds of millions of dollars in grants law enforcement and first responder agencies throughout the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti, and other representatives from Ohio agencies for a 2:30 p.m. announcement detailing the proposal.

If passed, DeWine said the grants would help combat crime, hire more officers and fire responders, and ensure resources for emergency personnel.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

