Ohio State to face Rose Bowl newbie Utah on Jan. 1

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass, pressured by Michigan defensive end...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass, pressured by Michigan defensive end Taylor Upshaw (91), in the fourth quarter in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Nov. 27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Utah will face Ohio State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. The Utes won their first Pac-12 championship over Oregon and finished 10-3 overall.

Sophomore running back Tavion Thomas is tied for the Football Bowl Subdivision lead among running backs with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State was 10-2. Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is the first player in Big Ten history to be named the conference’s offensive player of the year, freshman of the year, and quarterback of the year in the same season.

