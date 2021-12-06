One person shot inside North Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot after a suspect opened fire on a house in North Toledo.

The call to police came in early Monday morning for a person shot in the 3000 block of Elm St.

According to a detective on the scene, the home was shot by an unknown suspect standing on the sidewalk. A woman was grazed by a bullet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects as of Monday morning.

