One person shot inside North Toledo home

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot after a suspect opened fire on a house in North Toledo.

The call to police came in early Monday morning for a person shot in the 3000 block of Elm St.

According to a detective on the scene, the home was shot by an unknown suspect standing on the sidewalk. A woman was grazed by a bullet and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects as of Monday morning.

