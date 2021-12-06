”Paws” before giving a pet as a gift

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Adding a kitten or a puppy to your family might seem like a great idea when you have your whole family together for the holidays. But the experts say, not so fast.

Abbey Hall is the Development Manager for the Toledo Area Humane Society. She tells 13abc, “Our adoption rates definitely tend to increase a little bit as we approach the holidays.”

But Hall says you shouldn’t try to surprise someone with a pet for Christmas.

“Obviously, animals are a lifelong commitment, a financial commitment, it’s a patience situation,” she explains. “So, you want to make sure that you have all the right pieces in place to make the decision to adopt.”

That means having a conversation with everyone in the house and making sure everyone wants a new pet. And then, getting your home ready before your new family member comes home.

Hall suggests thinking ahead: “Do you have a crate ready, especially for puppies? Litter boxes for cats? Do you have a space in your home for introducing? If you have current pets at home, do you have a plan in place for how you’re going to introduce those animals?”

And the issue isn’t just puppies or kittens at Christmas. Hall says gifting bunnies for easter can end in them being returned to the shelter after kids and parents realize the amount of attention they need.

She warns: “A lot of thought process goes into it, so definitely do not impulsively decide to add to your family. It will not end well, more than likely.”

But if you still want to surprise your family or pay the adoption fee as a gift, there’s a way you can do that.

“We also offer gift certificates,” says Hall, “which is a wonderful way to surprise your children or your loved one, and allow them to come in and find that perfect pet at the right time. So, it kind of takes that pressure of selecting the right pet for your family.”

If you’re looking to adopt from the Toledo Area Humane Society, you can browse their available animals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.