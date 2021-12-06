Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face

Latest News

The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting map
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
LIVE: Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act
FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
Biden administration announces Olympic diplomatic boycott; China vows to respond