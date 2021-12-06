Tens of thousands of toys collected for Salvation Army of NW Ohio campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The numbers are staggering. Our Hope for the Holidays drive-thru bash was a huge success, and that’s thanks to all of you. By the time it was all said and done, we’d collected a total of more than 9,000 toys in Toledo, Findlay, and Bowling Green in just one day. But the work to get those toys to thousands of local children is far from finished.

“The need is great here, but the response to that need is moving, heartwarming, and humbling,” says Major Tom Duperree, the Area Commander for The Salvation Army of NW Ohio.

This year, the need for help has increased significantly. “Last year, we served about 4,000 kids,” says Beth Schwandt, Salvation Army Operations Manager. “We’re seeing about 2,500 more kids in need this year.”

Final toy collections from locations around northwest Ohio happened Monday. Everything will be sorted this week, and distributed next week,

Salvation Army leaders say seeing the gratitude from families at the distribution makes all the hard work worth it

“It is a lot of work, but that work is made light when people surround us with love, support, and generosity. The families are so appreciative,” says Major Duperree.

He adds it’s not just the holidays, The Salvation Army helps people with all kinds of needs, 365 days a year. “Whether it’s a food basket, paying a utility bill or helping a senior citizen who can’t afford their prescription. The Salvation Army is there.”

Salvation Army leaders say that more than 9,300 toys were collected at the 13abc Hope for the Holidays events Friday. They expect the final tally for this year’s entire toy collection to be at least 30,000 toys and say that number could be as high as 40,000.

