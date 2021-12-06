Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s

(WPTA)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Abigail Weidman is facing charges of theft from a person in a protected class.

Court records show Weidman picked up an 85-year-old man under the premise of getting him out of the house. She is accused of taking him to the bank and withdrawing cash on multiple occasions.

Over the course of several months, more than $30,000 was withdrawn from the elderly man’s bank account. Records indicate they were seen on video and Weidman admitted to taking the victim to the bank.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face

Latest News

Robert Keinath, 100, served in WWII.
100-year-old veteran from Dundee shares memories of World War II
”Paws" before giving a pet for a gift
”Paws” before giving a pet as a gift
13abc collects toys for the Salvation Army during the Hope for the Holidays toy drive on...
Tens of thousands of toys collected for Salvation Army of NW Ohio campaign
”Paws" before giving a pet for a gift
”Paws" before giving a pet for a gift
The need for help is up significantly this year
Salvation Army toy collection totals