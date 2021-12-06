Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from an elderly man with Alzheimer’s was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Abigail Weidman is facing charges of theft from a person in a protected class.

Court records show Weidman picked up an 85-year-old man under the premise of getting him out of the house. She is accused of taking him to the bank and withdrawing cash on multiple occasions.

Over the course of several months, more than $30,000 was withdrawn from the elderly man’s bank account. Records indicate they were seen on video and Weidman admitted to taking the victim to the bank.

