TPD investigating threatening message at Start High School

Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and school officials with Toledo Public Schools are investigating a threatening message found at Start High School on Monday.

The phrase “don’t come to school tomorrow” was written on the wall of a student bathroom at Start.

A statement from TPS said that officers do not believe the threat is credible based on the initial investigation. It goes on to say that no specific threats were made against the school or any individuals.

The district said anyone involved with the incident will be disciplined and could face criminal charges.

