Two new projects in Northwest Ohio expected to create 299 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Two projects in Northwest Ohio approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority are expected to bring nearly 300 news jobs and $33.4 million in new payroll.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced 10 projects across the state that will create 946 new jobs and retain 2,485 jobs.

Whirlpool Corporation will create 100 full-time jobs, generating $3.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $23.5 million in existing payroll during the company’s expansion in Ottawa.

R&L Carriers in Findlay will create 199 full-time jobs and $9.9 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project.

