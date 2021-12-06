Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two new projects in Northwest Ohio expected to create 299 jobs

$65 million will be spent on equipment, new employees and building expansion
$65 million will be spent on equipment, new employees and building expansion(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Two projects in Northwest Ohio approved by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority are expected to bring nearly 300 news jobs and $33.4 million in new payroll.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced 10 projects across the state that will create 946 new jobs and retain 2,485 jobs.

Whirlpool Corporation will create 100 full-time jobs, generating $3.7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $23.5 million in existing payroll during the company’s expansion in Ottawa.

R&L Carriers in Findlay will create 199 full-time jobs and $9.9 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face

Latest News

Throwback Toledo: Dec. 2
Throwback Toledo: Dec. 2
Could your next trip from Toledo to Columbus come by rail?
Could your next trip from Toledo to Columbus come by rail?
A Republican congressman from Kentucky is coming under fire from some of his colleagues after...
Kentucky Congressman criticized for tweeting Christmas photo of family with guns
Country music star Brad Paisley will perform on Aug. 24 at the Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay.
Brad Paisley, Zac Brown Band headline next Bash on the Bay