Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st win

The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 5, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, lifting the previously winless Detroit Lions to a 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Goff led the Lions on a 75-yard decisive possession without a timeout after Kirk Cousins threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson with 1:50 left. The Vikings failed on a 2-point conversion for the third time. Those missed opportunities proved costly.

Goff threw two touchdown passes in the first half to put Detroit ahead by 14 points for its biggest lead this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The satellites have been spotted in night skies across the globe. Here, a line of lights in the...
Did you see strange lights in the sky in Northeast Ohio? It wasn’t aliens. It was Elon Musk.
Jennifer and James Crumbley and their son, Ethan Crumbley, are facing charges in connection...
Legal expert weighs in on the charges Ethan Crumbley’s parents face
Tecumseh Public Schools postponed its Winter Formal after authorities were made aware of a...
Tecumseh Public Schools postpones Winter Formal after threat

Latest News

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday returns
Jordan Vallejo
Jordan Vallejo carrying the Carey Blue Devils to the state championship game
A St. Francis basketball player was suspended from the team for allegedly throwing a punch...
St. Francis basketball player suspended after incident against Scott
Walleye collect teddy bears for local children in need