Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Passengers flying out of Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport will have a new direct destination this spring.

Allegiant announced a direct nonstop route from Toledo to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona. The flights will begin on March 9, with one-way fares as low as $59.

“The Phoenix area is a destination that is already very popular among Northwest Ohio residents, and we are excited to offer a convenient nonstop, low-cost option when flying to the Southwest,” Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, said.

Allegiant also announced direct flights from Flint, Mich., to Boston’s Logan International Airport and Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, both also beginning in March.

“These routes will connect our customers to premier destinations in Arizona and Florida just in time for Spring break,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Whether travelers are looking to explore the desert southwest or take in the beaches of Florida, we’ve got the flights for them – free from the hassle of stops and layovers – at a price they can afford.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.