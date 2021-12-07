Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Celebrate New Year’s Eve EVE with Imagination Station

21,000 bouncy balls drop 40 feet at the Imagination Station to ring in 2021.
(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is bringing back the bouncy ball drop this year for its New Year’s Eve EVE celebration.

Organizers will drop 22,000 bouncy balls throughout Imagination Station to ring in the new year on Dec. 30. The initial ball drop is scheduled for 2:22 p.m. with an addition “double ballplosion” outside 22 minutes later at 2:44 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, and registration is required.

Imagination Station is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the day of the celebration. The Toledo Symphony will be on hand that day to help attendees make noisemakers and hold a musical countdown leading up to the ball drop. Additional activities will be available for kids to make their own bouncy ball, decorate 2022 themed glasses, and build their own noisemakers.

The science center said it will be the largest bouncy ball drop in its history.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD investigating threatening message at Start High School

Latest News

Monroe family loses everything in house fire
Monroe family loses home in fire, supplies for son with special needs
Dr Pepper Challenge
Dr Pepper Challenge
Custom-made booties help Bennett get around
Local farm animal sanctuary caring for baby goat with special needs
Planned Pethood encourages the community to report sinkholes for the safety of children and pets.
Family pet returned safely after falling in sinkhole
Frederick Douglass Center
Local programs awarded grant money for criminal justice reform