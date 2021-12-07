Celebrate New Year’s Eve EVE with Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station is bringing back the bouncy ball drop this year for its New Year’s Eve EVE celebration.

Organizers will drop 22,000 bouncy balls throughout Imagination Station to ring in the new year on Dec. 30. The initial ball drop is scheduled for 2:22 p.m. with an addition “double ballplosion” outside 22 minutes later at 2:44 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, and registration is required.

Imagination Station is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the day of the celebration. The Toledo Symphony will be on hand that day to help attendees make noisemakers and hold a musical countdown leading up to the ball drop. Additional activities will be available for kids to make their own bouncy ball, decorate 2022 themed glasses, and build their own noisemakers.

The science center said it will be the largest bouncy ball drop in its history.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.