Children’s Wonderland returns this weekend

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this weekend after a pandemic off-year.

Tam-O-Shanter hosts the annual event featuring holiday-themed exhibits, train rides, and photos with Santa. It opens on Friday, Dec. 10th and runs through Dec. 24.

Admission:

$6 for kids ages 2 and older

$8 for adults

$6 for seniors ages 65 and older

Children’s Wonderland is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Christmas Eve, it’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Through the Sylvania Recreation District, Children’s Wonderland is also collecting donations for kids in need this holiday season.

Find additional details and events for Children’s Wonderland here.

