Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Children’s Wonderland returns this weekend

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Children’s Wonderland returns to Sylvania this weekend after a pandemic off-year.

Tam-O-Shanter hosts the annual event featuring holiday-themed exhibits, train rides, and photos with Santa. It opens on Friday, Dec. 10th and runs through Dec. 24.

Admission:

  • $6 for kids ages 2 and older
  • $8 for adults
  • $6 for seniors ages 65 and older

Children’s Wonderland is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Christmas Eve, it’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Through the Sylvania Recreation District, Children’s Wonderland is also collecting donations for kids in need this holiday season.

Find additional details and events for Children’s Wonderland here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD investigating threatening message at Start High School

Latest News

Monroe family loses everything in house fire
Monroe family loses home in fire, supplies for son with special needs
Dr Pepper Challenge
Dr Pepper Challenge
Custom-made booties help Bennett get around
Local farm animal sanctuary caring for baby goat with special needs
Planned Pethood encourages the community to report sinkholes for the safety of children and pets.
Family pet returned safely after falling in sinkhole
Frederick Douglass Center
Local programs awarded grant money for criminal justice reform