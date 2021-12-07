December 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The coldest weather in months will stick around through the day today with a wind chill in the teens. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Wednesday with a high in the middle 30s. A light rain, possibly mixed with snow or sleet, is possible late Thursday with highs near 40. Rain is likely Friday night into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm into the 50s late Friday into early Saturday, but temperatures will fall to the low 40s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A big warm up is likely next week with highs bouncing back into the 50s.

