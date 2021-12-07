Downed powerlines close I-75 in Monroe County
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUNA PIER, Mich. (WTVG) - The commute through Michigan on I-75 will be a lot more difficult this week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation closed both directions of I-75 at Luna Pier Rd., exit 6, due to downed powerlines across the highway.
MDOT said the closure would last a couple of days.
