Downed powerlines close I-75 in Monroe County

LUNA PIER, Mich. (WTVG) - The commute through Michigan on I-75 will be a lot more difficult this week.

The Michigan Department of Transportation closed both directions of I-75 at Luna Pier Rd., exit 6, due to downed powerlines across the highway.

MDOT said the closure would last a couple of days.

