Family pet returned safely after falling in sinkhole
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northwest Ohio family got quite a surprise Monday when their dog ended up stuck in a sinkhole.
Piper the dog was trapped in the sinkhole that was 1-2 feet wide at the surface and 6-feet wide underground. She was found when someone heard her barking.
In a social media post, Planned Pethood encourages everyone to report unmarked sinkholes for the safety of pets and children.
There is a happy ending to the story, as Piper was returned safely to her family.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.