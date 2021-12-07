Traffic
Family pet returned safely after falling in sinkhole

Planned Pethood encourages the community to report sinkholes for the safety of children and pets.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northwest Ohio family got quite a surprise Monday when their dog ended up stuck in a sinkhole.

Piper the dog was trapped in the sinkhole that was 1-2 feet wide at the surface and 6-feet wide underground. She was found when someone heard her barking.

In a social media post, Planned Pethood encourages everyone to report unmarked sinkholes for the safety of pets and children.

There is a happy ending to the story, as Piper was returned safely to her family.

Please BEWARE OF SINKHOLES with your pets and children! Piper (who went missing yesterday) was found trapped down INSIDE...

Posted by Planned Pethood, Inc. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

