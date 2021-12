TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From concerts to hikes to hitting the links and even a frisbee toss or two, there’s plenty to do at Ottawa Park. 13abc’s James Starks and local historian Tedd Long head to the Toledo park in this week’s Finds in the 419.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.