DeWine using $250 million of American Rescue Plan funds for police and first responders

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At today’s news conference Governor Mike Dewine announced his proposal to devote $250 million to Ohio agencies that serve and protect. $175 million would go toward state and local law enforcement efforts and $75 million toward resilience recovery and recruitment of Ohio’s first responders.

Christina Muryn is the Mayor of Findlay, she spoke at the news conference.

“We support in the state of Ohio our law enforcement and first responders. We recognize the critical role they play in creating safe communities. By creating safe communities, we create prosperous communities,” says Muryn.

According to Governor DeWine, this money would come from funding out of the American Rescue Plan Act.

“$250 million that is a substantial amount of money and investing in safety services is a key area to be able to move our communities forward.” Muryn went on to say, “Giving our officers and first responders the tools that they need to be able to respond, the training that they also need to be able to respond. And also care for themselves.”

At the news conference, Governor DeWine also discussed how some of the funding would go toward resources to help first responders mental health needs.

Private Sterling Rahe is the Public Information Officer for Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. According to him, firefighting is a tough job that can be mentally draining.

“The mental wear and tear is high and there are things we address internally, but if we can get more support at the state level with grant funding to help us expand that we would definitely be excited about that as well,” says Rahe.

