On the hunt for the perfect live Christmas tree

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a holiday tradition for a lot of families: going out and finding a live Christmas tree. But to do it, you have to brave the cold. The owner at Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm says it’s all worth it.

Some say it’s the symbol of a season of giving and time with family. Duke Wheeler co-owns the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm. He says the hunt for a tree should be all about what it represents: time together.

“It’s the spirit, it’s more than just the trees,” he says. “Getting the families to run around on the farm, one family said they spent three hours here. I can’t remember the last time I spent three hours with my grandkids all at one time. That’s a treasure.”

As for the tree itself, helpers at the entrance can point you in the right direction and answer any questions about what tree is right for you.

The kind of advice they can give, he says, includes: “the Frasier Fir has the best needle retention, the Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, poor needle retention.”

Wheeler says that you may notice some browning needles on trees.

And when you find that tree, cutters in the fields can chop it down for you, or the farm offers bowsaws so you can do it yourself. But if you’ve never put up a live tree before, he offers some advice.

“I’d get it home, put it in a bucket of water or put it up the same night,” suggests Wheeler. “Turn down the heat in the house a little bit, keep it away from registers or fireplaces. Those will dry it out more.”

He says the wet spring and fall seasons offered great growing conditions for the trees.

Wheeler explains, “Since we’ve had so much rain, the tree may not drink any water for the first few days because it rained just two days ago.”

And if your tree has any issues, like losing its needles in the first few days, he says you’ll get a replacement tree at no cost.

