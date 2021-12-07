Local programs awarded grant money for criminal justice reform

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners announced it is awarding local organizations $100,000 collectively in grants to support criminal justice reform.

The commissioners said the grants are an effort to address racial equity in the criminal justice system and reduce the local jail population through the MacArthur Foundation’s Safety + Justice Challenge. The programs target Toledo zip codes 43604, 43607, 43608, and 43610.

Each of the following organizations will receive up to $10,000 each:

•Above and Beyond Care Behavioral Health, Inc., for the ABC Reentry Program.

• African American Police League to expand the Mentoring Program and Oral History Project.

• All-In Academy, Inc. for their youth mentoring program.

• Believe Center for the BCI Basketball League.

• CityPark League for the Helping Educate Restore Empower My Environment to engage neighborhoods in the targeted ZIP codes.

• Frederick Douglass Community Association to fund the Revitalizing the Community initiative project.

• Madd Poets Society, Inc. to fund Speak Up!, a performing arts program targeting youth impacted or potentially impacted by the criminal justice system.

• Pathway, Inc. for the Brothers United Fatherhood and Sisters United Motherhood programs.

• Salem Lutheran Church for a cooking school targeting at-risk youngsters of a parent who was or is currently incarcerated and provide community meals from this program.

• Stand Up-Man Up for the Midnight Basketball League from March 4 through April 30, 2022.

The chosen organizations represent diverse neighborhood coalitions and community stakeholders, they said.

“The projects and programs selected for the first round of grants include both new and existing efforts ranging from the theater and the performing arts to mentoring, leadership, sporting initiatives,” the Lucas County Commissioners said in a statement. “These are the first steps in a community-based approach to reduce the disparity of arrest in communities of color and address the racial disparity in our local jails.”

