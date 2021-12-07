Traffic
Michigan’s Hutchinson, OSU’s Stroud named Heisman finalists

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to delay and go virtual last year due to the pandemic.

After a 2021 season in which a Heisman front-runner took a while to emerge and the race seemed wide-open into November, Young closed strong to become the favorite. He could make it two Hesimans in a row for the Crimson Tide after receiver DeVonta Smith won the most prestigious college football player of the year award in 2020.

