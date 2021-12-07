Suspect arrested after threat made against Monroe, Orchard Center high schools

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A threat made against two high schools in the Monroe Public Schools district has been arrested.

According to a letter from Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Julie M. Everly, the suspect was questioned by law enforcement and confessed to creating and posting the threat on social media. Monroe Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were both involved in the investigation.

The suspect is now lodged in the Monroe County Youth Center.

The letter also quotes Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney, saying, “The crime of intentionally threatening to commit an act of violence with a dangerous weapon against a school (students, staff, or school property) is a felony” and that his office will “prosecute offenders and bring the full weight of the criminal justice system to bear in holding them accountable.”

The threat caused Monroe High School and Orchard Center High School to close on Tuesday.

***Update *** Due to ongoing investigation of a social media threat, there will be no school at Monroe H.S. and Orchard... Posted by Monroe County Reporters- Ryan Mink/Shane Neckel on Monday, December 6, 2021

The social media post was reported to school officials by parents and families. In the letter to parents, Everly encouraged “families to have conversations, and to reiterate that the best place for students to turn when they have information that can keep our schools safe are their parents, teacher, counselors, and school administrators. Please always reach out to us.”

