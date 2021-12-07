Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after threat made against Monroe, Orchard Center high schools

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A threat made against two high schools in the Monroe Public Schools district has been arrested.

According to a letter from Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Julie M. Everly, the suspect was questioned by law enforcement and confessed to creating and posting the threat on social media. Monroe Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were both involved in the investigation.

The suspect is now lodged in the Monroe County Youth Center.

The letter also quotes Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney, saying, “The crime of intentionally threatening to commit an act of violence with a dangerous weapon against a school (students, staff, or school property) is a felony” and that his office will “prosecute offenders and bring the full weight of the criminal justice system to bear in holding them accountable.”

The threat caused Monroe High School and Orchard Center High School to close on Tuesday.

***Update *** Due to ongoing investigation of a social media threat, there will be no school at Monroe H.S. and Orchard...

Posted by Monroe County Reporters- Ryan Mink/Shane Neckel on Monday, December 6, 2021

The social media post was reported to school officials by parents and families. In the letter to parents, Everly encouraged “families to have conversations, and to reiterate that the best place for students to turn when they have information that can keep our schools safe are their parents, teacher, counselors, and school administrators. Please always reach out to us.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD investigating threatening message at Start High School
Officials with the Water District have lifted the boil advisory.
Water boil advisory issued for part of Toledo

Latest News

Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Finds in the 419: Ottawa Park
Finds in the 419: Ottawa Park
Finds in the 419: Ottawa Park
Finds in the 419: Ottawa Park