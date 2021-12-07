TPS: Students involved in threats will face discipline, criminal charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public Schools student will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after sharing a threatening post online, according to a statement from the district.

TPS said Toledo Police and school officials at Start High School and Waite High School are investigating similar threatening messages to shoot up the schools and a message that read “don’t come to school tomorrow,” written on a bathroom wall.

The district said that officers do not believe the threats are credible based on the initial investigation.

School administrators determined a Bowsher High School student shared a similar post to social media, attributing it to Bowsher; however, school officials said there were no threatening messages found there. Deputy Superintendent James Gant said the student meant it as a joke.

He said all students found to be involved with the incidents will face criminal charges and strict disciplinary action from the school. It’s unclear what charges the Bowsher student, and any others implicated in the investigation, will face.

“The district’s number one priority is the safety of its students and staff and these continuing acts to instill fear will not be tolerated,” Gant said in a statement.

TPS said families will be updated as the investigation unveils more details.

