Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPS: Students involved in threats will face discipline, criminal charges

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Public Schools student will face criminal charges and disciplinary action after sharing a threatening post online, according to a statement from the district.

TPS said Toledo Police and school officials at Start High School and Waite High School are investigating similar threatening messages to shoot up the schools and a message that read “don’t come to school tomorrow,” written on a bathroom wall.

The district said that officers do not believe the threats are credible based on the initial investigation.

School administrators determined a Bowsher High School student shared a similar post to social media, attributing it to Bowsher; however, school officials said there were no threatening messages found there. Deputy Superintendent James Gant said the student meant it as a joke.

He said all students found to be involved with the incidents will face criminal charges and strict disciplinary action from the school. It’s unclear what charges the Bowsher student, and any others implicated in the investigation, will face.

“The district’s number one priority is the safety of its students and staff and these continuing acts to instill fear will not be tolerated,” Gant said in a statement.

TPS said families will be updated as the investigation unveils more details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD investigating threatening message at Start High School

Latest News

Monroe family loses everything in house fire
Monroe family loses home in fire, supplies for son with special needs
Dr Pepper Challenge
Dr Pepper Challenge
Custom-made booties help Bennett get around
Local farm animal sanctuary caring for baby goat with special needs
Planned Pethood encourages the community to report sinkholes for the safety of children and pets.
Family pet returned safely after falling in sinkhole
Frederick Douglass Center
Local programs awarded grant money for criminal justice reform