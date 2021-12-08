Traffic
12/8: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Warming trend, rain heading into the weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We’re barely edging back above freezing this afternoon, with a few flurries later as well... but as we warm those temps through the second half of the week, rain chances ramp up as well. 1/2″ to 1″ of rain is expected late Friday through Saturday AM, with morning “highs” near 60 before it drops behind the front again to the 40s Sunday.

