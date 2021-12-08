Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bowsher on lockdown after report of student with a gun

According to a Toledo police, officers remain on campus searching classrooms, looking for another student who matches the description.
(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowsher High School is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after school officials say there was a report of a student with a gun on campus. So far no gun has been found.

A school spokesperson says officers searched one student who matched the description given but did not find a gun. According to a Toledo police, officers remain on campus searching classrooms, looking for another student who matches the description.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County

Latest News

Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home
Eisghion Thomas, 12, has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen in the 700 block of Cherry.
North Toledo 12-year-old found safe
School threat consequences
School threat consequences
Hunting for the perfect Christmas tree
Hunting for the perfect live tree