Bowsher on lockdown after report of student with a gun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowsher High School is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after school officials say there was a report of a student with a gun on campus. So far no gun has been found.

A school spokesperson says officers searched one student who matched the description given but did not find a gun. According to a Toledo police, officers remain on campus searching classrooms, looking for another student who matches the description.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.