Bowsher on lockdown after report of student with a gun
According to a Toledo police, officers remain on campus searching classrooms, looking for another student who matches the description.
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowsher High School is on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after school officials say there was a report of a student with a gun on campus. So far no gun has been found.
A school spokesperson says officers searched one student who matched the description given but did not find a gun. According to a Toledo police, officers remain on campus searching classrooms, looking for another student who matches the description.
