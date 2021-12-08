Bryan man sentenced for killing infant son

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan man will spend nearly 30 years in prison after admitting he killed his infant son last year before fleeing to Florida.

Cody Jondreau was sentenced to 29 years in prison for the death of his 9-week-old son in September 2020, according to the Bryan Times.

Jondreau was eventually arrested in Florida before briefly escaping from custody. He was recaptured and returned to Ohio to face charges.

He pleaded guilty in November.

