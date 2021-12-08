Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far

By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.

But “the disease is mild” in almost all of the cases seen so far, she said, with reported symptoms mainly cough, congestion and fatigue. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported, CDC officials said.

The omicron variant were first identified in South Africa last month and has since been reported in 57 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

The first U.S. case was reported on Dec. 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, the CDC had recorded 43 cases in 19 states. About a third of those patients had traveled internationally.

More than three-quarters of those patients had been vaccinated, and a third had gotten boosters, Walensky said.

The CDC has yet to make any projections on how the variant could influence the course of the pandemic in the U.S.

Scientists are trying to better understand how easily it spreads and whether it causes illness that is any milder — or more severe — than what’s caused by other coronavirus types. Another key question is whether it is better at evading the vaccine or the immunity that people get from a bout with COVID-19.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County

Latest News

test
COVID rapid tests in high demand
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Prosecutor: Potter ‘failed’ Wright; defense calls it mistake
President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
WH has new slogan on infrastructure, but message the same
12/7/21: Bright Side
12/7/21: Bright Side
As the search continues for a missing Lenawee County woman, family and friends of Dee Ann...
Family and friends of missing Lenawee County woman hoping for answers