December 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a bit warmer today with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle 30s. A few snow flurries are possible. A few late day sprinkles are possible on Thursday. Highs will be around 40. Rain is likely Friday night with temperatures in the 50s, but temperatures will be dropping quickly on Saturday. By late afternoon, temperatures will fall into the middle 30s. Sunday through Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.

