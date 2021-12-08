Traffic
Dine in the 419: Sebastiano’s serves up Italiano

Chef and Owner Jonathan Segasar takes us inside la cucina.
The signature Chipotle Shrimp & Sausage dish!
The signature Chipotle Shrimp & Sausage dish!(WTVG)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the temps cooling down, what better place to head to than one that serves up some good homemade Italian cookin’ with lots of pasta and cheese to spare! On this week’s Dine in the 419, we take you inside the kitchen at Toledo’s Sebastiano’s.

In this week’s segment, we make the signature dish, Chipotle Shrimp and Sausage with Chef and Owner Jonathan Segasar. “Chipotle’s not a very traditional Italian thing, but we kind of play loose with the rules. We kind of have fun with it, we do things with Dijon cream or different kinds of spices.”

Segasar takes us through some of the signature ingredients including olive oil. We’ve got a mild Italian sausage, bell peppers, wild-caught shrimp, and some garlic.

“Because we’re chef-owned, everything that comes out of my kitchen is made by me,” Segasar shares. “We are truly a mom-and-pop restaurant. My wife, she’s here four or five nights a week. My kids are here up at the bar doing their homework or coloring or watching Disney+.”

Some of the other dishes we try include the mushroom ravioli with cracked pepper and whiskey with cream and the spicy Linguini Aglio Olio.

Grab the family, or make it a date night, and head to Sebastiano’s Italiano at 4448 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, OH 43614. For more information, go to their website.

