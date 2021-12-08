Family and friends of missing Lenawee County woman hoping for answers

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - As the search continues for a missing Lenawee County woman, family and friends of Dee Ann Warner are working to spread the word about her disappearance.

Inside Twisted Scissors Salon in Adrian, owner Kathryn Phillips is giving out signs that read “Justice for Dee” and purple bows to raise awareness about Warner.

“Just anything to help get the word out,” said Phillips, who is a close friend of Warner and her family. “I’ve been worried and uneasy not knowing what’s going on.”

The 52-year-old went missing April 25, 2021, from her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI and Michigan State Police on the investigation. Authorities also searched Warner’s property in October 2021 with heavy machinery, drones, and K-9′s, but nothing turned up leading to Warner’s whereabouts.

“I would just want to say that our hearts go out to the family especially during this difficult time of year,” said Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier.

Sheriff Bevier is asking those who are traveling over the holidays to be vigilant for Warner.

“If anybody sees anything if they are traveling out and about, hear anything, please contact the sheriff’s office so we can work on it,” said Bevier. “We have been working on it and anything they find may be helpful.”

Warner’s son, Zack Brock, released a statement saying in part: “The support from the community has been overwhelming. When we started ordering signs and bracelets we figured it would be a few friends and family, Then before we knew it we could order enough! We aren’t charging people for anything however we are taking donations and that money goes back into buying more signs and bracelets.”

His statement goes on to say: “Our mom wasn’t perfect and we would never claim her to be, but she cared deeply for whatever she was passionate about, mostly us kids and her grandkids. Mom would move mountains to make sure us kids had anything we needed or wanted. "

In the meantime, Phillips says she will continue to spread the word about Warner until there are more answers than questions.

“Just so people know that this is happening and that there is injustice happening in our backyard,” Phillips said. “we have a woman who has been missing since April and we have no answers.”

Anyone with information on Dee Ann Warner’s whereabouts should contact the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office.

