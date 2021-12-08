Firefighters battle blaze on Parkdale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported after a house caught fire early Wednesday morning in West Toledo.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Parkdale Ave. just before 1 a.m. after a neighbor spotted flames coming from the windows of the home.

Power lines were seen on the ground next to the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The building is expected to be salvageable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.