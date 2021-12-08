Traffic
Firefighters battle blaze on Parkdale

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Parkdale Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported after a house caught fire early Wednesday morning in West Toledo.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Parkdale Ave. just before 1 a.m. after a neighbor spotted flames coming from the windows of the home.

Power lines were seen on the ground next to the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The building is expected to be salvageable.

