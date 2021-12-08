Mich. student detained after making false report of threat against school

CARLETON, Mich. (WTVG) - A 13-year-old was arrested after he created a fake image of a school threat and showed it to administrators in the hopes that school would be canceled.

The student from Airport Community Schools in Michigan was lodged in the Monroe County Youth Center. The case has been turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the school resource officer was contacted by the Wager Middle School principal regarding a threat. An investigation revealed three students reported an interaction on Snapchat with another student who made a threat toward the schools on Monday evening. One of the three students provided a screenshot.

However, further investigation revealed that prior to reporting to the principal’s office, the three students talked about other area schools being closed due to threats. One of the students suggested they report a threat so school would be canceled and then created the image of the threat on his phone.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Sottile at 734-240-7567 or the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

