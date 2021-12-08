Moment of Science: Cotton Candy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sugar, color, and flavor ... the three main food groups on National Cotton Candy Day, December 7.

Let’s take a look at how those three ingredients get spun into a classic treat.

In the same year of the Klondike Gold Rush in 1897, a confectioner and dentist -- yes, dentist -- struck gold of their own with their latest invention. John C. Wharton and William Morrison patented a machine that made “spun sugar,” which had already been around for centuries, but nothing ever came out like this.

First, you pour the sugar into a heated dish within a larger one. When that sucrose (C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁) melts, all the hydrogen and oxygen forms water (H₂O), which evaporates away, leaving only the carbon left to caramelize.

But that hot topic isn’t even the coolest thing about it. There are tiny holes in the sides of the drum, so when it rotates, centrifugal force forces the sugar syrup to squeeze out of those side holes and cool quickly. (Think of it like the Gravitron ride at the fair pinning you to the side, except the thing getting squeezed is probably your stomach.) That quick cooling makes the sugar form those signature strands that are woven around the stick or put in bags and delivered into your waiting, possibly sticky arms.

The invention made Wharton and Morrison instant millionaires in today’s money, selling more than 68,000 boxes when they debuted this “fairy floss” at the 1904 World’s Fair.

In the 1920s, a New Orleans man, Joseph Lascaux made the machine more efficient and coined the term “cotton candy.” Wouldn’t you know it, he was also a dentist, too.

Aside from electrifying it, that same basic design has been the standard for nearly 125 years. As usual, when we’re talking food here, I recommend not thinking about the science too much while you’re working on that next sugar high.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.