Monroe family loses home in fire, supplies for son with special needs

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe family is without a home after it caught on fire and destroyed everything inside, including supplies for their son who has special needs.

The fire happened on Briarwood Trail on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, while the family was away.

“Everything in the house is completely gone,” said Richard Trouten.

Also inside the home was supplies for his son, Wyatt Trouten, who has Autism and was born with a rare disease called Caudal Regression Syndrome that prevents him from being able to walk.

“The lower portion of is spine is missing, so the lower part of his bone is actually sticking out of his back.”

“Just the set up of the house made it open enough for his wheelchair and made it easy for him to get around,” said Melissa Underwood, Wyatt’s Mother.

A GoFundMe Account was created to help Wyatt and his family. The goal is to raise $5,000.

“It’s very heart wrenching,” explained Trouten. “I actually went out and bought Christmas gifts and we lost all of that.”

Their family’s dog was inside at the time and is being treated at an animal hospital for smoke inhalation.

“I want to thank the community of Monroe for being there for us and helping us out,” said Trouten.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.