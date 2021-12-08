Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Ohio lawmakers pass sports betting bill, awaiting Gov. DeWine signature

(WCJB FILE)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Senate approved House Bill 29 by a vote of 31-1 Wednesday. The House voted 72-12 to send the bill legalizing sports betting to Governor DeWine.

The deadline to launch sports gambling in the state is January 1, 2023.

The Ohio Casino and Control Commission will regulate, with 25 licenses being offered, all good for 5 years. Casinos, racinos, sports teams, etc. can all apply to offer in-person or mobile betting platforms.

The 10% tax on sports betting revenues will go mostly to public education, with a portion going to problem gambling services and veterans’ services.

The bill’s original title dealt with veterans’ ID cards. The transgender athlete ban in June that was attached to the original sports betting bill turned things upside down and forced lawmakers to change things to get it passed.

Bill changes and summary

