Ottawa Lake man seriously injured after being hit by two cars

WHITEFORD TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 23-year-old Ottawa Lake man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by two cars while walking along Yankee Rd. in Whiteford Township on Tuesday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the pedestrian was walking along Yankee, east of Memorial Highway, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which allegedly continued along Yankee after the incident, leaving the man lying in the roadway.

A short time later, a second vehicle struck the victim. The driver of that vehicle, a 59-year-old Sylvania woman, remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

There is limited information available on the first vehicle or driver.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7708.

