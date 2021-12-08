Police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in North Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a 12-year-old who hasn’t been seen since Monday morning.

Eisghion Thomas was last seen in the 200 block of E. Pearl on Monday morning. The missing youth’s father told police he hadn’t seen his son since dropping him off around 6 p.m. Sunday. The youth was staying with his grandmother and was supposed to be taken to school from there the following morning. The grandmother told police he was taken to school on Monday morning but had not been back since.

He is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighing 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black-and-blue jogging suit. His home address is in the 700 block of Cherry.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

