Springfield student taken into custody after making threat

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A Springfield student was taken into custody after they allegedly made a threat against the school on Tuesday.

According to a press release, school leaders became aware of the threat on Tuesday and immediately began working with law enforcement. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Department led the investigation.

The student was taken into custody for further investigation.

There will be no disruption of the normal school schedule on Wednesday, the district said.

