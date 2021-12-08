Toledo City Councilwoman speaks out against violence in the streets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On November 22, 14-year-old Jaylen Pryor was gunned down on the 700 block of Woodland Avenue, making him the 65th homicide of the year. Today his funeral was held, attended by family, friends, and a Toledo City Councilwoman passionate about seeing a change in the violence on the streets.

Cerssandra McPherson is an At-Large City Councilwoman, she says she wants to see a change in the mentality of young people in Toledo.

“I want to see our young people dream again. I don’t want to hear from our young African American males ‘I won’t see 25.’ ‘I won’t live to be 18.’ I don’t want to hear that,” says McPherson.

She says at the funeral of Jaylen Pryor she got the chance to speak to JuJuan Armour, the Commissioner for the Mayor’s Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence and leader of the Violence Interrupters, and according to her she says the interrupters report a drop in the number of murders in her community.

“Junction corridor is also where I live too. He shared with them that this time last year the murders in the junction corridor, the numbers were much larger,” says Mcpherson. “Losing one life is always too much, but when we can see a decline it can give us a ray of hope.”

JuJuan Armour leads his team through the streets of Toledo seeking to stop hostile and violent situations before they turn fatal.

“There is no deescalating, there is no in-between. It goes from arguing to shooting. So to have someone that you can trust, that you know, that you are familiar with, that can potentially mediate conflict is huge and it’s the missing component of prevention.,” says Armour.

The Violence Interrupters are currently recruiting, to find out more information or how to get involved click here.

