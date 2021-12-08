Toledo mayor urges seniors to use SNAP

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and community leaders are urging seniors who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to take advantage of it.

The mayor held a press conference this morning at the J. Frank Troy Senior Center to spread the word that SNAP is being underused.

“Our seniors aren’t taking advantage of this in the way that other communities do,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz. “The way that they could. The way that they should, and frankly the way that they use to.”

CEO of Area Office on Aging of NWO, Inc. reiterated that fact saying, “We have too many elderly in this community and throughout northwest Ohio who are not participating in our senior nutrition program and not participating in the SNAP program.”

Less than ten percent of seniors in our community who are eligible for SNAP use it, according to the mayor. Community leaders say this could be for several reasons: they don’t know about it or they might not know how to sign up. But mostly, the perceived stigma around it.

“Remember that the seniors we’re dealing with now are those seniors, that as the mayor said, have fought wars for us,” said Doni Miller of the J Frank Troy Senior Center. “(They) have been raised in that old school model of you get out, you get it done, you do it for yourself. You don’t ask people for help.”

The mayor wants all those who are eligible to know there is no shame in getting the help that is there for you to take.

“There should be no shame or embarrassment for something you’re eligible for,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

You are eligible for SNAP in the state of Ohio if you are a resident over the age of 60, share a home with someone 60 and older, or have a child, spouse, or parent with a disability. Your income has to be 130% under the poverty guidelines.

If you need help filling out an application or have any questions you can call 419.382.0624 or visit Area Office on Aging website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.