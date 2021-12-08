Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo police releasing dash cam video of an officer rushing a shooting victim to a local hospital

Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body cam video released Tuesday shows a Toledo police officer rushing a shooting victim to a hospital.

Last Thursday, police were sent to a gas station on the 3100 block of North Detroit on a Shotspotter alert, which registered 13 shots fired.

Martin Hood was shot in the stomach. Police don’t know if the shots were meant for the victim or if he got caught up in the gunfire.

Officer Larry Emery, realizing medics were not close by, put the victim in the back of his squad car and droves him to a nearby hospital. The victim’s father wants people to know what the officer did for his son.

“He saved his life. From what I’ve seen they will just let you lay there until the ambulance come, and thank God he didn’t because I don’t think my son would have survived,” said the victim’s father.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
One person was shot inside a home in the 3000 block of Elm St. on Monday, Dec. 6.
One person shot inside North Toledo home
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD investigating threatening message at Start High School

Latest News

Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100,000 in Dr. Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Monroe family loses everything in house fire
Monroe family loses home in fire, supplies for son with special needs
Dr Pepper Challenge
Dr Pepper Challenge
Custom-made booties help Bennett get around
Local farm animal sanctuary caring for baby goat with special needs