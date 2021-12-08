Toledo police releasing dash cam video of an officer rushing a shooting victim to a local hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Body cam video released Tuesday shows a Toledo police officer rushing a shooting victim to a hospital.

Last Thursday, police were sent to a gas station on the 3100 block of North Detroit on a Shotspotter alert, which registered 13 shots fired.

Martin Hood was shot in the stomach. Police don’t know if the shots were meant for the victim or if he got caught up in the gunfire.

Officer Larry Emery, realizing medics were not close by, put the victim in the back of his squad car and droves him to a nearby hospital. The victim’s father wants people to know what the officer did for his son.

“He saved his life. From what I’ve seen they will just let you lay there until the ambulance come, and thank God he didn’t because I don’t think my son would have survived,” said the victim’s father.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

