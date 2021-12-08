Where to find a rapid COVID-19 test

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The state of Ohio is working to make rapid at-home COVID tests available for free. As demand rises, the state is pressed to keep up. But tests are still available locally.

“We have a continuous supply, but not always an immediate supply,” says Terri Carroll, director of communications, innovation, and strategy at the Toledo-Lucas County Library.

The library has been offering rapid COVID at-home testing kits for free at all branches since March. It’s a partnership with the state of Ohio. But since August, things have been different.

“From March to about mid-August, we distributed just over 2,000 of those kits. Since then, our numbers have risen to distributing almost 100,000. So there’s been huge growth in the need for these tests since mid-August,” says Carroll.

The increase in demand has led the library to run out of kits multiple times. But the state sends a shipment every week to replenish the stock.

“Once a location runs out, they just don’t have any inventory until we get inventory from the state,” says Carroll.

The library asks that you call ahead so they can leave tests by the door for easy pickup.

“If you call your neighborhood location and they don’t have any in stock, simply wait two or three days,” says Carroll.

If you can’t wait, try another location. or the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department also offers rapid testing through community partners, and the department has experienced no shortages. Find a Lucas County testing location here.

“It’s a priority for the state to make sure that people have access to these tests, and I know everyone is working really hard to make sure that happens,” says Carroll.

Find a testing location throughout the state of Ohio on the Department of Health’s website.

Before going to a testing location, the Health Department asks that you call ahead to make sure tests are available.

