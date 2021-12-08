Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home

The child was found wandering the streets after his mother left the house to go to her boyfriend’s home
Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.
Jessica Krise is charged with child endangerment.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her 4-year-old child at home alone with the back door of the house unlocked.

Jessica Krise, 31, is facing charges of endangering children. She made a court appearance on Thursday, where she entered a not guilty plea. A judge gave her an own-recognizance bond.

According to court documents, Krise was highly intoxicated and left to go to her boyfriend’s house. The child went outside and walked approximately five blocks in 22-degree weather with no shoes or coat.

Toledo Police responded to the 1000 block of Vinal around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the report of a missing child. After making a complete search of the residence, officers began knocking on doors of neighboring houses. A passing motorist flagged down an officer and informed them that she had the child.

The grandparents took custody of the child.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman accused of stealing thousands from man with Alzheimer’s
Allegiant announced new nonstop flights from Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport to Arizona.
Allegiant announces nonstop flights from Toledo to Arizona
Synene Maria Abukaram won the Dr. Pepper Challenge during the Big Ten Championship
Sylvania native wins $100K scholarship in Dr Pepper Challenge during Big 10 Championship
Officer rushes shooting victim to hospital
Police release video of officer rushing shooting victim to hospital
I-75 closed at Luna Pier
Interstate reopens in Monroe County

Latest News

Bowsher on lockdown after report of student with a gun
Eisghion Thomas, 12, has been missing since Sunday. He was last seen in the 700 block of Cherry.
North Toledo 12-year-old found safe
School threat consequences
School threat consequences
Hunting for the perfect Christmas tree
Hunting for the perfect live tree