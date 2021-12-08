Woman charged with endangering children after leaving 4-year-old son unattended at home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is facing charges after she allegedly left her 4-year-old child at home alone with the back door of the house unlocked.

Jessica Krise, 31, is facing charges of endangering children. She made a court appearance on Thursday, where she entered a not guilty plea. A judge gave her an own-recognizance bond.

According to court documents, Krise was highly intoxicated and left to go to her boyfriend’s house. The child went outside and walked approximately five blocks in 22-degree weather with no shoes or coat.

Toledo Police responded to the 1000 block of Vinal around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the report of a missing child. After making a complete search of the residence, officers began knocking on doors of neighboring houses. A passing motorist flagged down an officer and informed them that she had the child.

The grandparents took custody of the child.

